Skycoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.11 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $46.61 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00004320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.95 or 0.00502180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00069237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00077040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.78 or 0.00520399 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

