Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

SKY has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $44.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

