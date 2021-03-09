Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Price Up 7%

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) rose 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $173.34 and last traded at $172.41. Approximately 2,587,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,656,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.20.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

