Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,475,000 after purchasing an additional 199,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,768 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 34,368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,209. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $155.91 and a one year high of $324.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.52 and a 200 day moving average of $284.12.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

