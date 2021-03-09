Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,440. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.55.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.