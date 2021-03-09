Slow Capital Inc. Sells 1,541 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.49% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,161,000 after buying an additional 126,039 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter.

EXI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.04. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,881. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average is $101.78. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $59.59 and a 52 week high of $112.60.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

