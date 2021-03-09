Slow Capital Inc. Sells 2,271 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

