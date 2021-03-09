Slow Capital Inc. Sells 5,099 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA SUB remained flat at $$107.76 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day moving average of $107.98. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

