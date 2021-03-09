Slow Capital Inc. Sells 529 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,225 shares of company stock valued at $25,506,851 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $14.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.79. The stock had a trading volume of 58,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $298.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.14.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

