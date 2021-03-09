Slow Capital Inc. Sells 687 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,978. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $153.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.