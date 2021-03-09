Slow Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $93.02. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,965. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $96.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average is $87.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

