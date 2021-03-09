SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Get SM Energy alerts:

NYSE:SM opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $19.28.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SM Energy by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 456,450 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SM Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SM Energy by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 459,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.