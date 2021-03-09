Small Love Potion Price Reaches $0.0594 on Exchanges (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 68.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.34 or 0.00494857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00066350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00050943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00077547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00077170 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $250.22 or 0.00464897 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars.

