SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0066

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $9.31 million and $324,447.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,384.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.57 or 0.03356799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.00364591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.34 or 0.00984372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.91 or 0.00413555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.37 or 0.00344536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00246650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00022139 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

