SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRU.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$23.50 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

TSE SRU.UN opened at C$26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.85. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.93.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.