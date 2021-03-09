SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 380.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMBK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.88. 672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,412. The stock has a market cap of $348.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

