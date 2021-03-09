Smartshare Market Capitalization Tops $939,979.46 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $939,979.46 and approximately $78,688.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

