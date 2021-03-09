Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Trading Up 8.7%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s share price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.25 and last traded at $65.00. Approximately 1,304,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,136,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $2,093,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,862.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,038,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,967.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,470 shares of company stock valued at $32,198,674 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 107.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,773,000 after buying an additional 2,028,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,947,000 after buying an additional 89,745 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,932,000 after buying an additional 204,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,351,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

