Smartsheet (SMAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Smartsheet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 48,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,286,548.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,470 shares of company stock valued at $32,198,674. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

