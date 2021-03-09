SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 7,688,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 7,595,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 313,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 135,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

