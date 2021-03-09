Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

