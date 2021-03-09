Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s share price was up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 1,299,342 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 428,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 68,619 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 127,003 shares in the last quarter. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

