Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Insider Buys $24,998.16 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $24,998.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 149,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,898.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SWBI traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,065. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

