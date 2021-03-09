Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,499 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $22,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 1,949.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 173,103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 431.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Snap by 138.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 237,667 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $1,926,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,029,615.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 in the last ninety days.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

