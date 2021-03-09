SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Raised to $28.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

