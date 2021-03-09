SnowGem (XSG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000508 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 202.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 130.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

