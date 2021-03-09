SnowSwap (SNOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.64 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 33.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $20.64 million and $2.82 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $67.86 or 0.00125183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.69 or 0.00510442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00069836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00056526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00077720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.87 or 0.00525539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00076894 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,117 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

