Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Up 5.2%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.94 and last traded at $52.38. 910,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,461,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.