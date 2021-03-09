Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

SCGLY opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.69, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

