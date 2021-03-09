Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Gap Up to $7.63

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $8.66. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 1,965 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 million, a P/E ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

In other news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $550,539.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,042.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

