Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $20.84.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.