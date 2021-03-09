Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,079 ($14.10).

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Softcat in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total transaction of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93).

Shares of SCT stock traded up GBX 86 ($1.12) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,513 ($19.77). 262,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 39.82. Softcat has a one year low of GBX 832.17 ($10.87) and a one year high of GBX 1,627 ($21.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,525.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,318.53.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

