Software Aktiengesellschaft’s (STWRY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STWRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

