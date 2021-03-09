Solana (SOL) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $14.19 or 0.00026317 BTC on major exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $3.77 billion and $126.86 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00057331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.55 or 0.00789200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00029750 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00040901 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (SOL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 265,934,291 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

