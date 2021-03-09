SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading 13.5% Higher

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s stock price traded up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $284.82 and last traded at $280.01. 1,258,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,308,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.13.

The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.28 and its 200 day moving average is $272.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

