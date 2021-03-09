Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 963,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,268,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

SLDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $640.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,088 shares of company stock valued at $129,480. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

