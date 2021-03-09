SoMee.Social (ONG) One Day Volume Tops $38,151.00

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One SoMee.Social coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SoMee.Social has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. SoMee.Social has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $38,151.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,677,895 coins. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

