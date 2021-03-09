Somerset Capital Management LLP Cuts Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Somerset Capital Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275,066 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. makes up 1.9% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP owned about 0.50% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $15,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE BVN traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

