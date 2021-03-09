Somerset Capital Management LLP Has $143.68 Million Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Somerset Capital Management LLP decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,519,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,800 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for approximately 17.5% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP owned 0.20% of Infosys worth $143,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Infosys by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Infosys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Infosys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFY. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.32. 73,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,925,496. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

