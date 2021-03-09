Somerset Capital Management LLP Invests $1.34 Million in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Globant makes up approximately 0.2% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 64.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Globant by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.25.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,442. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

