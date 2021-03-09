Somerset Capital Management LLP Purchases 3,500 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Credicorp accounts for 0.2% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,655,000. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,050,000 after buying an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Santander raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

NYSE BAP traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $154.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day moving average is $143.25. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $189.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

