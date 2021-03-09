Somerset Capital Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Despegar.com makes up about 0.2% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP owned about 0.18% of Despegar.com worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DESP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth $10,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 761,076 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,845,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after buying an additional 225,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 552,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 146,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

DESP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

NYSE DESP traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.