Somerset Capital Management LLP Sells 37,200 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Somerset Capital Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. Autohome makes up about 17.4% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP owned approximately 1.22% of Autohome worth $143,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,179,000 after buying an additional 169,609 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the third quarter worth $2,985,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

Shares of ATHM traded down $8.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.23. 30,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,202. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.24.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Autohome’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.