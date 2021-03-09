Somerset Capital Management LLP Takes $18.23 Million Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 604,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,000. HeadHunter Group accounts for 2.2% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP owned 1.21% of HeadHunter Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,354,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,708.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after purchasing an additional 750,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HHR stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.