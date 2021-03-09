Somerset Capital Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Somerset Capital Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,646,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 311,100 shares during the quarter. Yandex accounts for about 22.3% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP owned about 0.81% of Yandex worth $183,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,244,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,435 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,170 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after acquiring an additional 573,543 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yandex alerts:

NASDAQ YNDX traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.18. The company had a trading volume of 27,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,383. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 187.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.10. Yandex has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $74.32.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. Bank of America upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.