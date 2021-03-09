Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Position Trimmed by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,454 shares during the period. Sonic Automotive comprises about 0.8% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.72% of Sonic Automotive worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 10,854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAH traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.00. 5,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $49.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

