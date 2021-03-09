Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. reduced its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Sony makes up approximately 1.9% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.09% of Sony worth $108,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNE opened at $104.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $118.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

