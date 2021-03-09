Sony (NYSE:SNE) Downgraded by Macquarie

Sony (NYSE:SNE) was downgraded by Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Sony alerts:

NYSE:SNE traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.94. 35,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,299. Sony has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Sony by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sony by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Sony by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.