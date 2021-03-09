Sony (NYSE:SNE) Downgraded by Macquarie

Sony (NYSE:SNE) was downgraded by Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.
NYSE:SNE traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.94. 35,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,299. Sony has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.25.
Sony Company Profile
Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
