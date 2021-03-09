Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.72 million.Sotera Health also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.78-0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Sotera Health stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.85. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

