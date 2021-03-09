Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.29 million.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85.

Several research firms recently commented on SHC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.55.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

